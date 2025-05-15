Milwaukee police ask for help finding teen missing since Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Lilly Arntz, who was last seen at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 4000 block of North 19th Place in Milwaukee.

Arntz is a white female standing around 6 feet tall, weighing around 260lbs, with brown eyes and red hair. She was wearing a tan Mickey Mouse shirt, red pants, and pink Crocs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

