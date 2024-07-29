Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing person

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for Remus Bryant, a critically missing person.

Remus is a 19-year-old man who is about six feet and one-inch tall with short hair. He was last seen wearing pajamas and he has black-rimmed glasses.

He was last known to be traveling on foot near the 12200 block of W. Bobolink Ave.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

