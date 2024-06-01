Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing man named Julian Ramirez.

Ramirez, 70, is about five feet and 10 inches and has short salt and pepper hair and beard.

He was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Friday near the 5100 block of N. 41st St.

MPD does not have information about what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information can call MPD's seventh district at (414) 935-7272.

