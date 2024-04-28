Milwaukee Police are looking for two critically missing girls

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for two critically missing girls, and are asking for help to find them.

Chloe-Therese Henderson is an 11-year-old black girl, who is about 5 feet 7 inches. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black and blue crocks.

Olivia Gee is a 12-year-old black girl, who is about 5 feet 3 inches. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt over a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Both were last seen walking near the 2800 block of N. Palmer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the District Five police station at (414) 935-7252.

