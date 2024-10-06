Milwaukee police are looking for critically missing person Darryl Patterson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Darryl D. Patterson, a critically missing person.

Patterson is a 63-year-old Black man with a slim build and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans on foot in the 5000 block of W. Chambers St. Saturday at about 4 p.m.

If anyone has any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip