Milwaukee police are looking for critically missing person Darryl Patterson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Darryl D. Patterson, a critically missing person.

Patterson is a 63-year-old Black man with a slim build and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans on foot in the 5000 block of W. Chambers St. Saturday at about 4 p.m.

If anyone has any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

