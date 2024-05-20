Watch Now
Milwaukee Police are looking for a critically missing person

Bria Jones
Milwaukee Police Department
Bria Jones is a critically missing person.
Bria Jones
Posted at 11:06 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 00:06:13-04

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person named Bria Jones.

Jones was last seen in the 7800 block of West Silver Spring Drive Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

Jones is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a blue shirt, white pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call MPD fourth district at 414-935-7242

