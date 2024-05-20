Milwaukee Police are looking for a critically missing person

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person named Bria Jones.

Jones was last seen in the 7800 block of West Silver Spring Drive Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

Jones is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a blue shirt, white pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call MPD fourth district at 414-935-7242

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip