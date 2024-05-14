Watch Now
Milwaukee police are investigating a missing teen last seen on May 6

Posted at 4:20 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 17:23:45-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen the afternoon of May 6., near the 4900 block of N. 58th Street.

Fernando Jimenez-Delgado is 16 years old. He's Hispanic, 5'5" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Fernando was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray zip-up fleece, and red and black flannel pants. Police don't know what kind of shoes he was wearing.

Fernando Jimenez-Delgado missing poster

Anyone with any information about Fernando's whereabouts should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.

