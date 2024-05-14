Milwaukee police are investigating a missing teen last seen on May 6

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen the afternoon of May 6., near the 4900 block of N. 58th Street.

Fernando Jimenez-Delgado is 16 years old. He's Hispanic, 5'5" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Fernando was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray zip-up fleece, and red and black flannel pants. Police don't know what kind of shoes he was wearing.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with any information about Fernando's whereabouts should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.

