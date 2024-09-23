Milwaukee police are asking for help to find a critically missing person

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing person named Laquita Ward who is described as a 36-year-old Black woman just under five feet tall.

Ward is said to be about 90 pounds with brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she had two suitcases in her possession.

Ward was last seen at the Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport on September 11 of this year.

Anyone with information can call the Milwaukee Police Department's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip