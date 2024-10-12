MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a critically missing child.

Nine-year-old Amiracle Luckett was last in contact with her family this afternoon and was last believed to be in the area of 33rd and Lloyd.

She was wearing braids in her hair, a turquoise T-shirt, black jeans, and pink and white Croc shoes.

If you have any information, Milwaukee police would like to hear from you.

