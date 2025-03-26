Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley to deliver the 2025 State of the County Address

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will deliver the 2025 State of the County address Wednesday morning.

The address will be held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Bradley Pavilion, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the program starting at 9 a.m., according to a press release.

In May 2020, David Crowley became the youngest county executive in Milwaukee County's history and the first Black leader elected to the role, according to his website.

Crowley was reelected to a second term in 2024.

The address is open to the public, but an RSVP is required.

If you can’t attend in person, TMJ4 will livestream the event on our Facebook page and website.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is at 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202.

