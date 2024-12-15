Marquette Golden Eagles play the Milwaukee Panthers on 6-game win streak

Milwaukee Panthers (3-9, 0-3 Horizon) play the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) at Marquette University at 2 p.m. Sunday for a Milwaukee women's basketball showdown.

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette will try to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 17.3 assists per game led by Lee Volker averaging 3.1.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Milwaukee has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marquette scores 71.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.9 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Anna Lutz is averaging 11.1 points and six rebounds for the Panthers.

