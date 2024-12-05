How you can meet Donald Driver, and grab free holiday meal certificates

MILWAUKEE — Stop by Journey House in Milwaukee this afternoon to meet former Packers player Donald Driver, grab a free lunch, and pick up certificates for a free holiday meal!
It’s all part of the Donald Driver Turkey Trot, happening today at 2 p.m.
The former Packers player, along with volunteers from the Milwaukee Brewers and Network Health, will be handing out certificates to 200 Milwaukee families for a free turkey or ham and all the holiday fixings!
Lunch will be provided by Cousins Subs for those who attend.
Who can attend?
Milwaukee families
When:
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where:
Journey House
2110 W. Scott St., Milwaukee, WI 53204
