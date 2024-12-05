Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

How you can meet Donald Driver, and grab free holiday meal certificates

Donald Driver hosts turkey trot
poster_a3e47a1e0cac4156ae6aab54d9a0bdd6.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Stop by Journey House in Milwaukee this afternoon to meet former Packers player Donald Driver, grab a free lunch, and pick up certificates for a free holiday meal!

It’s all part of the Donald Driver Turkey Trot, happening today at 2 p.m.

The former Packers player, along with volunteers from the Milwaukee Brewers and Network Health, will be handing out certificates to 200 Milwaukee families for a free turkey or ham and all the holiday fixings!

RELATED LINKS:
-Over 100 kids surprised with free laptops to bridge the technological gap
-Donald Driver part of STEM education & Mentorship match

Watch our previous coverage of this story:

Donald Driver hosts turkey trot

Lunch will be provided by Cousins Subs for those who attend.

Who can attend?
Milwaukee families

When:
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where:
Journey House
2110 W. Scott St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones