How you can meet Donald Driver, and grab free holiday meal certificates

MILWAUKEE — Stop by Journey House in Milwaukee this afternoon to meet former Packers player Donald Driver, grab a free lunch, and pick up certificates for a free holiday meal!

It’s all part of the Donald Driver Turkey Trot, happening today at 2 p.m.

The former Packers player, along with volunteers from the Milwaukee Brewers and Network Health, will be handing out certificates to 200 Milwaukee families for a free turkey or ham and all the holiday fixings!

Lunch will be provided by Cousins Subs for those who attend.

Who can attend?

Milwaukee families

When:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where:

Journey House

2110 W. Scott St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

