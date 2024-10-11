Franklin police investigating a found child

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — Franklin police are investigating a found child near 35th and Sycamore Friday afternoon.
The child is believed to be 3 to 5 years old with blond hair. Police describe him as approximately 3.5 feet tall and weighing between 40 and 45 pounds.
Police say he is wearing a tan Toy Story shirt, a diaper, gray sweatpants, and no shoes, and was found riding a blue scooter.
He has not yet told authorities his name but appears to be healthy.
Police officers are currently canvassing the area around 35th and W. College Ave., extending south to W. Rawson Ave.
If you know the child's identity or his guardians, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522 or stop an officer in the area.
