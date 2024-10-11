Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Franklin police investigating a found child

If you know the child's identity or his guardians, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522 or stop an officer in the area.
Untitled design (54).png
Franklin Police Department
Untitled design (54).png
Posted

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — Franklin police are investigating a found child near 35th and Sycamore Friday afternoon.

The child is believed to be 3 to 5 years old with blond hair. Police describe him as approximately 3.5 feet tall and weighing between 40 and 45 pounds.

Police say he is wearing a tan Toy Story shirt, a diaper, gray sweatpants, and no shoes, and was found riding a blue scooter.

Untitled design (54).png

He has not yet told authorities his name but appears to be healthy.

Police officers are currently canvassing the area around 35th and W. College Ave., extending south to W. Rawson Ave.

If you know the child's identity or his guardians, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522 or stop an officer in the area.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo