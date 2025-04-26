Do you know this child? MPD searching for guardian of lost non-verbal child

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of a parent/guardian of a non-verbal lost child.

The child was found in the area of South 13th St. and Arthur Ave. around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

Milwaukee Police Department

Police say the child is a black male who is about 5 years old, 3 feet tall, has a thin build, and has black medium-length twisted braids in his hair.

He has brown eyes and was found wearing a gray T-shirt with a blue Sonic the Hedgehog and white writing, dark blue sweatpants with large lettering on the left leg, and white New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this lost child should contact MPD District Two Police Department at 414-935-7222.

