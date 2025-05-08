Do you know this child? Milwaukee police need help locating his family

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the family of a lost child named Ezra.

Police said he was found near Teutonia and Atkinson around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

They describe him as a Black male, approximately 4 years old and 3 feet tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was found wearing a black Old Navy jacket, a black long-sleeve pajama top and pants with vertical lines, and black-and-white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about Ezra's family is asked to contact the District Five Police Station at 414-935-7252.

