Do you know this child? Milwaukee police looking to identify a lost child

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a lost child.

The child was found in the area of 107th St and Stark St. around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, by a good Samaritan, according to police.

The child is described as a black male around 5 or 6 years old. He stands 4 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds. He has short natural hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a “True Religion” t-shirt and blue jeans with fashion cuts in the front legs.

Milwaukee Police Department

Police say the boy has little verbal skills and was not able to provide his name.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

