Critically missing teen: Milwaukee police are looking for Casandra Rodriguez-Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department are asking for help to find Casandra Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 17, who was last seen on the 6000 block of S. 27th St Saturday morning.

Rodriguez is about four feet and 11 inches and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on foot wearing a black sweatshirt with square eyes on the back, pink pajamas and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.

