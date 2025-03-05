Critically missing teen; last seen near 22nd and Wright

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing person, Jennah Fausel.

Jennah, 15, is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Milwaukee Police Department

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black leggings, and a black hooded sweatshirt near 22nd and Wright at 6 p.m. on March 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s District Three at 414-935-7232.

