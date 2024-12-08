Critically missing: Police are asking for help finding Zheneavia Howell

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Zheneavia M. Howell — a 16-year-old girl last seen on foot in the 2300 block of N. 8th St. Sunday at about 1 p.m.

She is about five feet and five inches and wore a red winter coat, black pants and white Nike shoes. Howell has black hair with long braid extensions and has brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Howell, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Third District at 414-935-7232.

