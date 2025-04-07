Watch Now
Critically missing: MPD needs help finding a missing woman

Nathalia Neveaux
Milwaukee Police Department
Nathalia Neveaux is a critically missing woman.
Nathalia Neveaux
MILWUAKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to find Nathalia Neveaux, a critically missing woman last seen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday headed east on a bus from N. 6th St. and W. Center St.

Neveaux, 41, is about five feet and five inches weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and Nike shoes with gray, pink and orange detailing.

Anyone with information can contact MPD District 5 at (414) 935-7252.

