Critically missing: MPD is asking for help to find Charlene Golden

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to find Charlene Golden, 81, who was last seen Sunday afternoon near N. 87th St. and W. Capitol Dr.

Golden is about five feet and three inches, weighs about 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on foot with a black sweater, blue jeans, silver tennis shoes and a black or gray Coach purse.

Anyone with information can contact MPD District Seven at (414) 935-7272.

