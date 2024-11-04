Critically missing: MPD is asking for help in finding Laurie E. Potochnik

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department are asking for help to find critically missing person Laurie E. Potochnik and was last seen on the 4500 block of S. 23rd St. a little after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Milwaukee Police Department Laurie Potochnik is a critically missing person.

Potochnik is a 66-year-old and is about five feet and four inches and about 120 pounds. She has a slim build, gray and brown hair, brown eyes and has a missing front tooth.

She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black pants and black sandals.

If anyone has any information please call the MPD Sixth District at 414-935-7262.

