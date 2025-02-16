Critically missing: MPD is asking for help finding Amrinder Singh

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to find Amrinder Singh, a critically missing man.

Singh was last seen Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of S. 16th St. Authorities are unsure what direction he traveled, but he is known to go to areas around the Amtrak station.

He is 27 years old, six feet and two inches and about 135 pounds. Singh has black hair and it is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information can contact MPD District 2 at (414) 935-7222.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip