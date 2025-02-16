Critically missing: Milwaukee police are asking for help to find Keenan Pemberton

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to find Keenan Pemberton, 42, a critically missing man.

Pemberton was last seen at around 12 p.m. on the 5000 block of W. Chamber St. on foot. He was wearing black sweatpants, a white t-shirt and a black puffy jacket.

He is about six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Pemberton has brown eyes and an unknown hairstyle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at (414) 935-7272.

