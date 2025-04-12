Critically missing: Milwaukee police are asking for help to find Jordin Scott

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for help to find Jordin J. Scott, a 10-year-old critically missing child.

Scott is about four feet and 11 inches, 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers sweatshirt and gray jogging pants in the 8600 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave Saturday at about 2:20 p.m.

Anyone with information can call MPD's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip