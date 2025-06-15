Critically missing child: MPD is asking for help to find Uzziah Franklin

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for help to find Uzziah Franklin who was last seen on N. Holton St. and E. Meinecke Ave. at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

Franklin is a 10-year-old who is about four feet and eight inches and weighs about 66 pounds. He has brown eyes, short black hair and a medium complexion.

MPD said he was last seen wearing tan shorts and short sleeve shirt with a picture on the front.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

