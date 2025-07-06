Critically missing child: Milwaukee police need help to find Jaymarie Torres

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) needs help to find Jaymarie Torres, 10, who was last seen Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. near S. 23rd St and W. Rogers St.

Torres is about four feet and 11 inches with brown eyes, short and straight brown hair and a scar on the left side of her forehead.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and black socks. She was not wearing shoes, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 2 at (414) 935-7222.

