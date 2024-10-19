CRITICALLY MISSING: Brown Deer police are searching for Johnny Irby

BROWN DEER, Wis. — The Brown Deer Police Department is searching for critically missing person Johnny Irby, a 75-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
Irby was last seen in the area of N. Sherman Blvd. and W. Capitol Dr. He is about six feet tall and 220 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
He was wearing a black veteran's hat, a plaid jacket with black, gray and white checks, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Irby may be traveling with a bamboo walking stick and black backpack.
Anyone with information can contact BPD at 414-371-2900 and reference case 24-014281.
