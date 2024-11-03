Critical missing: MPD is asking for help in locating Charles Hyler Jr.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help in finding critically missing person Charles Hyler Jr.

Hyler was last seen at about 2:10 a.m. on the 2000 block of N. 14th St. He is 87-years-old and was wearing a navy-blue jacket, a blue t-shirt, cargo pants and dark blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 6 at (414) 935-7232.

