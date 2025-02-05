Brown Deer police seek public's help in finding missing 77-year-old man

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Brown Deer Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man last seen in Shorewood around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Bruce Schwartz was last seen leaving a doctor’s appointment on foot near Oakland Avenue and Kensington Boulevard in Shorewood on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 157 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Brown Deer Police Department

Schwartz was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a black Adidas baseball cap, a black puffer coat, gray pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information or who has seen him is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.

Brown Deer Police Department

