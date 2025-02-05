Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Brown Deer police seek public's help in finding missing 77-year-old man

Police said Bruce Schwartz was last seen leaving a doctor’s appointment on foot near Oakland Avenue and Kensington Boulevard in Shorewood on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Silver alert
Brown Deer Police Department
Silver alert
Posted
and last updated

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Brown Deer Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man last seen in Shorewood around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Bruce Schwartz was last seen leaving a doctor’s appointment on foot near Oakland Avenue and Kensington Boulevard in Shorewood on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 157 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Untitled design (32).png

Schwartz was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a black Adidas baseball cap, a black puffer coat, gray pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information or who has seen him is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.

Untitled design (39).png

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones