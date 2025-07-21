27-year-old Milwaukee woman reported critically missing

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing 27-year-old Nickie Walker.
Walker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of North Holton Street, after she left her residence on foot.
Walker is a Black female. She is described as approximately 4’11”, 240 lbs. with a heavy build and light brown complexion.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful writing, blue and gray shorts and yellow and white Pokémon Croc styled shoes.
Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 5 at (414) 935-7252.
