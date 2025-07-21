Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

27-year-old Milwaukee woman reported critically missing

27-year-old Nickie Walker
Milwaukee Police Department
27-year-old Nickie Walker
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing 27-year-old Nickie Walker.

Walker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of North Holton Street, after she left her residence on foot.

Walker is a Black female. She is described as approximately 4’11”, 240 lbs. with a heavy build and light brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful writing, blue and gray shorts and yellow and white Pokémon Croc styled shoes.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 5 at (414) 935-7252.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones