17-year-old dead after shootout between vehicles near 7th and Locust in Milwaukee

A 17-year-old is dead after a shootout between vehicles near 7th and Locust in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police say the incident started on the 1400 block of W. Locust. They say the occupants of one vehicle were involved in a "shots fired" incident and that the driver of an unrelated vehicle then shot at the first vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 17-year-old, drove off, but police say the car crashed near 7th and Locust. The teen driver died of their gunshot wounds.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 51-year-old man, was arrested. The other occupants of the first vehicle, a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, were arrested.

MPD says the investigation is "fluid and ongoing" and that the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

