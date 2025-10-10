11-year-old Derrick Tillmon missing from Milwaukee; police seek public’s help

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Derrick Tillmon, who is considered a critically missing person.

Tillmon was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of North 53rd Street. He should be traveling on foot.

Tillmon is described as a Black male, standing around 4'10”, weighing around 100lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue blazer over a red checkered shirt, blue dress pants, red and white shoes, and a red tie.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7242.

