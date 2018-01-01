Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 8:04PM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Medical Examiner investigating 2 cold-weather related deaths in Milwaukee
8:52 PM, Dec 31, 2017
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is investigating two suspected cold weather-related deaths that happened Sunday in Milwaukee.
Around 1 p.m., the Medical Examiner responded to a report of a deceased man found down in an alley, in the rear of his residence, in the 3100 block of N. Humboldt Blvd. The Medical Examiner says that man is in his 50’s. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Around 5 p.m., the Medical Examiner responded to a report of a deceased man near the intersection of 98th and Good Hope. The Medical Examiner confirms his death was also cold weather-related. An autopsy is pending.