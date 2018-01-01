MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is investigating two suspected cold weather-related deaths that happened Sunday in Milwaukee.

Around 1 p.m., the Medical Examiner responded to a report of a deceased man found down in an alley, in the rear of his residence, in the 3100 block of N. Humboldt Blvd. The Medical Examiner says that man is in his 50’s. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m., the Medical Examiner responded to a report of a deceased man near the intersection of 98th and Good Hope. The Medical Examiner confirms his death was also cold weather-related. An autopsy is pending.

A wind chill warning has been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin starting 8 PM Sunday through Noon Monday. Low temperatures will fall to -6 with wind chills 20 to 30 below zero.

For your latest TODAY’S TMJ4 Storm Team 4cast, click here.

For more information on area warm-up shelters, click here.

