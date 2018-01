MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a pedestrian was killed Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle near 91st and Appleton.

Milwaukee Police tell TODAY'S TMJ4 the victim is a 64-year-old man.

Police add the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.