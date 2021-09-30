YouTube TV & NBCUniversal in negotiations, some channels may go dark

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 wants viewers to be aware if you currently watch TMJ4 News on YouTube TV – you may soon lose the local station and your NBC programming.

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal are in a contract battle and if an agreement is not reached by 11:59 Thursday night, then TMJ4 and all NBC stations will go away.

Unfortunately, this is not something we can control at TMJ4, because the dispute is between YouTube TV and NBC Universal.

All local coverage can be seen on the TMJ4 News app for free! For NBC programming you can go to nbc.com to watch your favorite show there, or stream on Peacock.

We hope the two groups reach an agreement quickly.

