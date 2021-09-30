Watch
YouTube TV & NBCUniversal in negotiations, some channels may go dark

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles. To get a full slate of programming, TV watchers may soon have to subscribe to several services instead of just one or two. Among those options will be services like Netflix and Hulu that offer a wide range of video from a variety of sources; cable-like "skinny bundles" such as FuboTV, Sling and YouTube TV that offer a variety of live channels; and channel- or network-specific services like Disney Plus. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 1:13 PM, Sep 30, 2021
MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 wants viewers to be aware if you currently watch TMJ4 News on YouTube TV – you may soon lose the local station and your NBC programming.

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal are in a contract battle and if an agreement is not reached by 11:59 Thursday night, then TMJ4 and all NBC stations will go away.

Unfortunately, this is not something we can control at TMJ4, because the dispute is between YouTube TV and NBC Universal.

All local coverage can be seen on the TMJ4 News app for free! For NBC programming you can go to nbc.com to watch your favorite show there, or stream on Peacock.

We hope the two groups reach an agreement quickly.

