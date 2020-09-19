Wisconsin State trooper saves trapped woman in burning car

OUTSIDE APPLETON — An allegedly intoxicated driver became trapped in a burning car in Winnebago County until a State Trooper was able to shatter the windows and pull the person outside to safety.

The driver still is suffering from severe burns, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Patrol explained in a social media post Friday that the incident happened along U.S. 10 and I-41 outside the city of Appleton Wednesday evening.

That's where a trooper was responding to a driving complaint, and subsequently several cars pulled over to the side of the road.

However, one car did not - and apparently rolled into a ditch.

The trooper watched as the car was quickly engulfed in flames, with the driver trapped inside.

After several attempts and with the help from Good Samaritans, the trooper was able to break through the windows and pull the driver out to safety.

The trooper sustained minor injuries to his hands, while the driver now suffers from severe burns.

That driver was brought to a local hospital. Charges for 4th OWI are being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip