West Milwaukee Police in search for missing teen

The West Milwaukee Police Department is in search of a missing endangered teen, Thaliyahnah Urban.

Thaliyahnah is a white female, she is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and she weighs about 110 pounds.

Thaliyahnah has pink and black split hair, black on the left side, and pink on the left side.

She was last seen leaving her home near S 45th St. and W Scott St. on Friday, Nov. 29 around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151

