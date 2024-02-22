West Allis police search for missing teen believed to be with registered sex offender

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — The West Allis Police Department is currently looking for a missing 14-year-old girl Leila M. Gutierrez.

Police say Leila was last seen on Feb. 9, in the area of 70th and Becher St. in West Allis.

Leila is believed to be with a 33-year-old male, Joshua S. Wells, pictured below.

Police say Wells is a registered sex offender and is not supposed to have any contact with Leila or any juvenile under the age of 16.

Wells has an active felony warrant out for his arrest for violation of the sex offender registry.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Leila or Joshua, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

TMJ4 News does not typically show mugshots, but we are making the exception, as police are actively searching for this person.

