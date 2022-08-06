West Allis Police: Search for missing disabled man

West Allis Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing disabled man, Willard Andrews.

Police say Andrews walked from the Hillcrest Nursing Home located near 75th and Greenfield Saturday afternoon.

West Allis Police

He was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark gray shorts.

Andrews is non-verbal and suffers from some mental delays. He is a stroke patient and walks with a significant limp and has paralyzed left arm.

Anyone with information on Andrews' whereabouts is asked to call West Allis Police at 414-302-8000.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip