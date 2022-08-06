Watch Now
West Allis Police: Search for missing disabled man

Willard Andrews
West Allis Police
Willard Andrews
Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 18:36:44-04

West Allis Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing disabled man, Willard Andrews.

Police say Andrews walked from the Hillcrest Nursing Home located near 75th and Greenfield Saturday afternoon.

Willard Andrews

He was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark gray shorts.

Andrews is non-verbal and suffers from some mental delays. He is a stroke patient and walks with a significant limp and has paralyzed left arm.

Anyone with information on Andrews' whereabouts is asked to call West Allis Police at 414-302-8000.

