West Allis Police: Search for missing disabled man

West Allis Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing disabled man, Willard Andrews.
Police say Andrews walked from the Hillcrest Nursing Home located near 75th and Greenfield Saturday afternoon.
He was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark gray shorts.
Andrews is non-verbal and suffers from some mental delays. He is a stroke patient and walks with a significant limp and has paralyzed left arm.
Anyone with information on Andrews' whereabouts is asked to call West Allis Police at 414-302-8000.