WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 18-year-old with autism.

Police say Marcus Washington was last seen near 100th and Hampton just after midnight on Tuesday.

Wauwatosa Police

Marcus is also partially deaf and partially blind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department. They can be reached at 414-471-8430.

