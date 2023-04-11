Washington Co. school board gains more support from state lawmakers to arm teachers

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Germantown School Board is getting more support from some Republican state lawmakers to arm teachers and staff with guns.

The school board unanimously passed a resolution this summer, which would allow school staff to carry a firearm if they choose to do so.

Under the proposed bill recently released by Republican State Representative Scott Allen of Waukesha, LRB-0471 would make changes to our state's concealed carry law, to allow possession of a firearm on school grounds by school employees, so long that it is authorized by the local school district. The bill just released for co-sponsorship also proposes paying for school staff fees for licenses to carry a concealed weapon.



Rep. Allen says he co-sponsored the bill, "...at the request of the Germantown School Board." We spoke to the school board's director Bob Soderberg, who said, " We didn't officially request that from the legislator, but I'm pleased that they went down that path."

Germantown's School Board passed this resolution last summer stating, "...STAFF ARMED AND TRAINED TO USE DEADLY FORCE sends a message that the school will not be an easy target."

"We need all the tools in our toolbox to ensure that we target-harden our schools. I'm a firm believer in local control," said Soderberg.

We asked parents in Germantown what they think.

"There's pros and cons to it. I feel like with so much mass shootings, I feel like its a good thing," said parent Jennifer Currin. "But then it's like I don't know, could it traumatize the kids?"

Parent Jacob Ramirez daughter translated his take, "He says he doesn't see it as a very positive thing, only because 'I feel' it would bring more attention and violence to schools."

Nick Matuszewski with the gun violence prevention organization "Wave Educational Fund" believes arming teachers with guns might do more harm.

"More often than not in that situation, the teacher is going to accidentally shoot a student they're going to accidentally harm themselves," he said.

But Soderberg points out that the resolution also pushed for funding more mental health services and tools. This may include smartphone apps.

"Mental health is key. There's a lot of panaceas out there. Would a school resource officer do it? No. Would a school security officer do it? Would mental health resources do it?" said Soderberg.

He also supports recruiting more school resource officers who are retired police officers.

"We've got a wonderful relationship with the Germantown Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff. Both of those agencies patrol our schools. We've got two school resource officers from Germantown Police at both the high school and the middle school. What I was advocating for based on what happened in Uvalde [Texas], was adding another layer of defense - another tool in our toolbox. To ensure that our kids and our teachers go home safe, and that would be a school security officer position. We can do that with the federal law HR218 that allows retired law enforcement and military to carry concealed everywhere. We would ensure that the training, the qualification, and compliance with their standards to include the duty belt the firearm would be consistent with what the Germantown Police Department carries as well."

Mataszewski disagrees, "Even school resource officers who should be better trained have been known to leave a gun in a bathroom stall."

Soderberg stated, "It's a non-issue in Germantown, I can't comment on other school districts."

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted he does not think this bill would make our schools safer, and that he does not think the bill will make it to his desk, but if it does, he will veto it.

