Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Voters in Raymond School District participate in special recall election

Voters in Raymond School District participate in special recall election.
Posted at 8:13 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 21:34:46-05

RAYMOND, Wisc. — Results are in for a special recall election to potentially replace two school board members in Raymond.

Michael Pauers will replace Gwen Keller on the board. Efforts to recall Janell Wise failed.

This special election comes at a time when there have been a lot of changes with district leaders.

In just the last few months, the principal's contract was not renewed and the superintendent stepped down.

More than 2,000 people were eligible to participate in the recall election.

Polls were open until 8:00 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month