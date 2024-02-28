Voters in Raymond School District participate in special recall election.

RAYMOND, Wisc. — Results are in for a special recall election to potentially replace two school board members in Raymond.

Michael Pauers will replace Gwen Keller on the board. Efforts to recall Janell Wise failed.

This special election comes at a time when there have been a lot of changes with district leaders.

In just the last few months, the principal's contract was not renewed and the superintendent stepped down.

More than 2,000 people were eligible to participate in the recall election.

Polls were open until 8:00 p.m.

