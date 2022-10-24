Vin Baker on 'Today', talks about addiction centers in Wisconsin

Vin Baker, the Milwaukee Bucks Asst. Coach and former player, is talking about recovery and launching addiction centers in Wisconsin.

On NBC's Today, Baker is supposed to release new information about the addiction centers he has planned in Milwaukee and Green Bay.

Watch on air on TMJ4 Channel 4 around 11:40 a.m. central time on Monday, Oct. 24.

The segment is only available to watch on TMJ4-TV at that time, as well as on Today's online platforms.

Former NBA player Vin Baker was at the top of his game when he lost everything to addiction. @karenswensen sat down with the athlete to talk about how he found his way back through sobriety and humility. pic.twitter.com/aLwBiFsk9T — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 24, 2022

