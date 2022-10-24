Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vin Baker on 'Today', talks about addiction centers in Wisconsin

Watch on air on TMJ4 Channel 4 around 11:40 a.m. central time on Monday, Oct. 24.
Vin Baker
Aaron Gash/AP
Former Milwaukee Bucks player Vin Baker talks to fans at a summer block party Saturday, June 6, 2015, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Vin Baker
Posted at 10:55 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 11:55:02-04

Vin Baker, the Milwaukee Bucks Asst. Coach and former player, is talking about recovery and launching addiction centers in Wisconsin.

On NBC's Today, Baker is supposed to release new information about the addiction centers he has planned in Milwaukee and Green Bay.

Watch on air on TMJ4 Channel 4 around 11:40 a.m. central time on Monday, Oct. 24.

The segment is only available to watch on TMJ4-TV at that time, as well as on Today's online platforms.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving