Veteran & rising country music star from Wisconsin perseveres despite cancer diagnosis, kidney failure

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Along the calm shores of Lake Michigan, you'll find Anthony Nix playing guitar.

"Playing the guitar is like it’s the equivalent I guess if you just started meditating for me," Nix said.

The Sheboygan native now lives in Glenbeulah but enjoys the serenity of Lake Michigan with his guitar in hand.

"The rest of the world is gone, and I'm just here in this moment with my guitar," Nix said.

This is newfound peace. Three years ago, his life was anything but calm.

“I’ve been arrested a lot in my life.”

He went through a bad breakup and tons of arrests before that for things like barfights.

“I lost everything I had," he said.

He was dealing with tons of childhood trauma. Social services took him from his birth parents and placed him in foster care.

James Groh Anthony Nix sits by the Lake Michigan shore in the Sheboygan neighborhood he grew up in.

"There's instances and social service records of me being drowned and locked in closets. And if I had an accident as a small child, taken outside and sprayed with a hose and ridiculed," he said.

As a 21-year-old and in the army, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

"At 21 years old, you're like what - what do you mean I have cancer? I went for a run and went out drinking with my buddies yesterday," Nix said.

He was in the military for two years of active service before his diagnosis. Afterward, he stayed on for two more in a reserve capacity.

He also has Castleman's disease. He had tumors throughout his chest.

"I have a partial lung on this side, the left side of my body right now."

That trauma isn't an excuse for his behavior and arrests, but it does explain why he was so angry.

“I didn’t like myself either.”

But then, he picked up a guitar again. He had always played, but never like this.

“I decided I’m going to dive in head first and risk any and everything and give everything I have and really chase this dream.”

In just a few years he has amassed hundreds of thousands of views on Spotify and has 60,000 monthly listeners. He also has 219,000 followers on TikTok.

He’s a rising country star. You can find his music on Spotify and Apple Music.

Along with his music career success, he also started a new family with his girlfriend Kristinia. The two have been together for two years and have a baby girl named Hope.

“I loved how driven he was to be an independent artist. That's my favorite part of him just the love for music," his girlfriend said.

But Nix's medical conditions keep testing his musical career. He has a tube going through his body because he’s in kidney failure. It has to be removed soon.

“I have canceled this year which is insane 26 shows," he said.

That’s devastating for a rising musician. It stops his momentum. However, that won't bring his spirits down.

"I know that I'll get through this, and yea it's going to be brutal for a few months," he said.

He hopes to recover by October when he is scheduled to fly to Nashville to record seven songs for his new debut album 'Who I Am'. Nix wants to release it before the summer of 2024.

“I want to play on stages until the arthritis is so bad my fingers don’t work," Nix said.

He has gone through turmoil but has found peace.

“So it’s when he’s happy and when he’s in his best moments is when he’s finding lyrics he wants to put in a new song," Kristinia said.

Which is why he’s writing the best music of his career right now and won’t let his past trauma or present medical issues get in his way.

