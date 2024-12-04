Through two tragedies, the Two Rivers Police Department remains resilient

TWO RIVERS — The Two Rivers Police Department share their struggles and resilience after another young boy is lost.



In what was a tough year for the Two Rivers Police Department, they found the remains of two young boys.

Captain Andrew Raatz says the department is using the community's support to keep going.

Two donations in Two Rivers are ongoing to honor both Elijah Vue and Jacob Baer

It was at Vet's Park in Two Rivers where seven-year-old Jacob Baer was reported missing. Not far from here, he was found dead. A death that comes after another tragedy rocked this community. Events weigh heavily on the public and the police.

February 20th and November 30th, the days when Elijah Vue and Jacob Baer were reported missing.

Both are days that Two Rivers Police Captain Andrew Raatz will never forget.

"There hasn't been a day this year I haven't thought about Elijah and I'm sure I speak for others as well in that case,” said Captain Raatz. “The same is going to be true with Jacob."

Elijah's remains were discovered a few months ago northwest of the city after he disappeared in February.

Jacob's body was pulled from the West Twin River on Sunday after he disappeared the day before.

Both locations are just miles apart.

"Have you ever seen two tragedies happen so close in a small town like Two Rivers?” NBC 26, Preston Stober asked Captain Raatz.

"Not me personally. Not in my career,” he said. “We are obviously not recovered from Elijah and now we're in a situation where we have a missing child again."

Captain Raatz says that last Saturday, Jacob Baer ran off while playing with his father at Vet’s Park. A police search followed. A second search this year ended in tragedy.

"I've done notifications before to families, it's never easy,” says Raatz. “It's something you're never really ready for, but you do it. It's probably one of the hardest things an officer has to do."

Captain Raatz says that the investigation is still ongoing but the department is not looking at any charges in Baer's death. His autopsy will be performed on Friday.

"Thanksgiving, Christmas. all of these holidays are very much about family and now you have a child, part of the family, that is now missing,” said Captain Raatz.

The community is honoring both boys. Captain Raatz says a toy drive for Elijah is doing exceptionally well.

And, Jacob's school, Koenig Elementary, told me they are receiving an overwhelming number of donations for their pinecone birdhouse projects to honor his life.

While police aren't looking at charges in Baer's death, Vue's case is still making its way through court. Both his mother and her boyfriend have each been charged in the toddler's death.