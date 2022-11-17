Three injured after gun explodes at sports center in Waukesha County

EAGLE, Wis. — Three people were injured Wednesday after a firearm exploded, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident happened at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle around 11:12 a.m. Shrapnel from the gun hit the three men.

All of their injuries were non-life-threatening, however, one of the individuals had to be taken to the hospital for treatment on his hand and forearm.

The sheriff's department conducted an investigation and found that a 50-caliber muzzleloader was loaded twice by accident before it was fired.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted the sheriff's department with the investigation.

