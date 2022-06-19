Thousands come out for Juneteenth block party in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people came out for the Juneteenth Street Festival that followed Milwaukee's 51st Juneteenth parade.

The Juneteenth Parade is one of the largest such celebrations in the country. The parade spanned Dr. Martin L. King Jr Drive from Milwaukee County Bernice to Clinton Rose Park.

The parade ended around 11 and was followed by the block party until 4 p.m.

There were more than 400 vendors plus live art and music performances.



