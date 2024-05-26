The Milwaukee Police Department in search for critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in locating critically missing, Evan P. Millies.
Evan P. Millies is a 21-year-old white male. He is 5'09, 185 lbs, with brown hair, and a full black beard. Evan is described as having a medium build.
Evan P. Millies was last seen wearing a white and brown Nike windbreaker, white and brown Nike track pants, and black boots. He was last seen near 29th and Scott St. on Saturday, May 25, around 11:00 p.m.
Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 2 at 414-935-7222.
