The Milwaukee Police Department in search for critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in locating critically missing, Evan P. Millies.

Evan P. Millies is a 21-year-old white male. He is 5'09, 185 lbs, with brown hair, and a full black beard. Evan is described as having a medium build.

Evan P. Millies was last seen wearing a white and brown Nike windbreaker, white and brown Nike track pants, and black boots. He was last seen near 29th and Scott St. on Saturday, May 25, around 11:00 p.m.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 2 at 414-935-7222.

