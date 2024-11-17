The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for 2 critically missing boys

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for critically missing Michael E. Miller and Jaden D. Barksdale.

Michael, a 10-year-old black male, was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe, a white Adidas shirt, black and white Nike Dunk shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Micheal has brown eyes, stands about 4 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 76 pounds.

Michael and Jaden were last seen together in the area of 38th and Lancaster. The boys were last seen on Saturday, November 16 at around 3:30 p.m.

Jaden, an 11-year-old black male, was last seen wearing a tan Sponge Bob t-shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Jaden has brown eyes, stands about 5 feet tall, and weighs 90 pounds.

It is unknown if the boys are still together at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Miller or Barksdale, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

